Raghav Tiwari talks about his experience of shooting on wheelchair

Mumbai, July 19 (IANS) Actor Raghav Tiwari, currently seen as the protagonist Aditya in the television show "Hamari Wali Good News", finds it a big challenge to shoot in a wheelchair.

"My current track in the show requires me to be in a wheelchair. It was quite exciting but with time I find it challenging. Earlier I used to feel such a role doesn't need much effort but I was wrong. I am sure they need more effort than the normal ones," he says.