Raghava Lawrence and Sarathkumar team up once again for 'Rudhran'!

After Kanchana, the lucky combination of Raghava Lawrence and Sarathkumar is all set to reunite in the upcoming film Rudhran.
Produced by 5 Star Creations, the film also marks the directorial debut of the production house's head Kathiresan of Jigarthanda and Aadukalam fame.
Priya Bhavani Shankar plays Raghava Lawrence's romantic interest in the film while Nassar and Poornima Baghyaraj are essaying pivotal characters. Sources say that unlike Kanchana, Rudhran will have several combination scenes featuring Sarathkumar and Lawrence, says a source close to the team.
For the first time, GV Prakash Kumar is composing the music for a Raghava Lawrence film. RD Rajasekar of Ghajini fame cranks the camera while KP Thirumaran has penned the story and dialogues.