Raghava Lawrence may not be the villain opposite Kamal Haasan!

The latest hot buzz in Kollywood is that Lokesh Kanagaraj has approached Raghava Lawrence to play the baddie in his upcoming film Vikram with Kamal Haasan.
However, our sources say that Lawrence will not be acting as a villain and all these reports are mere rumors. Lokesh is said to be in talks with the leading actors in Malayalam and Telugu to play Haasan's baddie in the film.
Lawrence currently has Rudhran with producer turned actor Kathiresan of 5 Star Creations. Priya Bhavani Shankar plays Lawrence's pair in the film and Sarathkumar plays the baddie. GV Prakash Kumar is composing the music for the film penned by KP Thirumaran.
After completing Rudhran, Raghava Lawrence will be commencing the shoot of Chandramukhi 2 with P Vasu.