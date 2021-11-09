Raghava Lawrence to build a house for Rajakannu's family!

Choreographer turned actor Raghava Lawrence is also known for his philanthropic activities. Recently, Lawrence watched Suriya's Jai Bhim and was moved by the sufferings of Rajakannu's family.

Later, after watching the interview of Rajakannu's wife Parvathi (Sengani in the film), he came to know that she is still homeless. Understanding the plight of Rajakannu's family, Lawrence has decided to build a house for Parvathi. He had earlier appreciated Suriya and the entire team for delivering a noble film.