Raghava Lawrence to take care of the educational expense of Theepetti Ganesan's kids!

Theepetti Ganesan who had acted in films like Billa 2, Thenmerku Paruvakaatru, Neerparavai, Kanne Kalaimaane, Kolamavu Kokila, and Ustad Hotel passed away in Madurai on Monday.

Last year, Raghava Lawrence assured that he would take care of the educational expenses of Ganesan's kids. Yesterday, the multi-faceted choreographer, actor, director, producer, and philanthropist Raghava Lawrence tweeted: "Brother, I will take care of your kids. Rest in Peace".