Raghava Lawrence's brother Elvin to be launched as a hero, Rajkiran to play an important role!

Today is the birthday of choreographer, actor, and producer Raghava Lawrence's younger brother Elvin. Lawrence is very keen to launch his brother as a hero and Elvin had danced along with his elder brother in the intro song of Kanchana 2.

Now, Raghava Lawrence has announced that Elvin's debut film as hero will be produced by Dilli Babu of Axess Film Factory, the producer of Maragadha Naanayam, Oh My Kadavule, Raatsasan, and the upcoming GV Prakash's film Bachelor.