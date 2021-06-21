Raghava Lawrence's brother Elvin to be launched as a hero, Rajkiran to play an important role!

Today is the birthday of choreographer, actor, and producer Raghava Lawrence's younger brother Elvin. Lawrence is very keen to launch his brother as a hero and Elvin had danced along with his elder brother in the intro song of Kanchana 2.
Now, Raghava Lawrence has announced that Elvin's debut film as hero will be produced by Dilli Babu of Axess Film Factory, the producer of Maragadha Naanayam, Oh My Kadavule, Raatsasan, and the upcoming GV Prakash's film Bachelor.
The production house also announced that Rajkiran will be seen playing a pivotal character in the film and a mass hero (yet to be announced) will also be playing a crucial role.
The rest of the cast and crew of the film are yet to be officially confirmed.
