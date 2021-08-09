Raghava Lawrence's 'Durga' follows the Kanchana template?

Choreographer, director, and actor Raghava Lawrence announced his new film Durga. Besides playing the lead and directing Durga, Lawrence is also the producer of the film.
Sources say that following the template of the blockbuster Kanchana franchise, Raghava Lawrence's Durga will also have horror elements, sentiment, and comedy sequences with an ensemble of actors.
Raghava Lawrence also has Rudhran with producer Five Star Creations Kathiresan, who is also directing the film. Priya Bhavani Shankar plays the female lead in Rudhran.
Lawrence also plays the lead in Adhigaaram penned by Vetrimaaran. To be produced by Kathiresan, Durai Senthilkumar is the director of Adhigaaram.
Lawrence's most awaited Chandramukhi 2 with P Vasu is also in the pipeline. The film will be bankrolled by Sun Pictures.