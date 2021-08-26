Raghava Lawrence's 'Rudhran' to release on April 14, 2022!

Choreographer turned actor Raghava Lawrence's Rudhran is all set to release on April 14, 2022, for the Tamil New Year.

Produced and directed by Kathiresan of 5 Star Creations, Priya Bhavani Shankar plays the romantic interest of Raghava Lawrence in the film. Veteran actors Sarathkumar and Poornima Baghyaraj are also essaying pivotal characters in Rudhran.