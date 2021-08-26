Raghava Lawrence's 'Rudhran' to release on April 14, 2022!

Choreographer turned actor Raghava Lawrence's Rudhran is all set to release on April 14, 2022, for the Tamil New Year.
Produced and directed by Kathiresan of 5 Star Creations, Priya Bhavani Shankar plays the romantic interest of Raghava Lawrence in the film. Veteran actors Sarathkumar and Poornima Baghyaraj are also essaying pivotal characters in Rudhran.
KP Thirumaran has penned the story and dialogues of Rudhran for which GV Prakash Kumar is composing the music for the film while RD Rajasekar is cranking the camera.
The shoot of Rudhran is progressing at a brisk pace in Chennai and surrounding locales. Kathiresan is also producing Raghava Lawrence's Adhigaaram penned by Vetrimaaran and directed by Durai Senthilkumar. Lawrence has also recently announced a horror-thriller Durga.