Raghavendra Lawrence skips birthday celebration for Rajinikanth!

Multifaceted actor, director, choreographer, and producer Raghavendra Lawrence has skipped birthday celebrations as his favorite actor Superstar Rajinikanth is under treatment.
It is well known that Raghavendra Lawrence is an ardent fan of Superstar Rajinikanth and he even performed pooja when the actor fell sick a few years ago.
"Hi friends and fans, I’m sorry that this year I was unable to meet my fans and children to celebrate with everyone on my birthday as superstar was hospitalised. I pray ragavendra swamy for his speed recovery. Thanks to everyone for your wishes", tweeted Raghavendra Lawrence.
Lawrence has a yet-untitled film with director KS Ravikumar, Rudhran directed by producer Kathiresan of 5 Star Creations, Chandramukhi 2 with P Vasu, and Sun Pictures, Adhigaaram penned by Vetrimaaran and directed by Durai Senthilkumar and his directorial horror-thriller Durga in the pipeline.