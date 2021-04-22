Toggle navigation
Sify.com
News
Movies
Tamil
Telugu
Malayalam
Reviews
Images
Finance
IPL 2021
SPORTS
Cricket
Tennis
Football
Hockey
Olympics
Others
Bawarchi
Samachar
Videos
Web
Sify
Search
Sify.com
Movies
Bollywood
Raghu Rai's rediscovered negatives relive the horrors of B'desh's liberation (IANS Interview)
Raghu Rai's rediscovered negatives relive the horrors of B'desh's liberation (IANS Interview)
Source :
IANS
Author :
IANS
Last Updated:
Thu, Apr 22nd, 2021, 13:01:26hrs
By
Vishnu Makhijani
ADVERTISEMENT
Latest Features
#Kollywood trends in April 2021
Aishwarya Baskar's wedding reception pics; no mask!
'Maanaadu' team pays tribute to Vivek by planting tree saplings
Aishwarya posts anniversary celebration pic!
Yami Gautam comples 9 years in Bollywood!