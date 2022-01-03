Raghubir Yadav explains why 'Kaun Banegi Shikharwati' is a unique series

"What I felt unique about this series is that it showcases the life of kings and queens of that era and how they live in the current times. It narrates an engaging story of two different generations and their completely different thought process and how they put in efforts in understanding each other," Raghubir said.

Mumbai, Jan 3 (IANS) Actor Raghubir Yadav says what he felt unique about the series 'Kaun Banegi Shikharwati' is that it showcases the life of kings and queens of that era and how they live in the current times.

He added: "This is what I liked about the series and characters."

'Kaun Banegi Shikharwati' is a dramedy based on the life of a royal king played by Naseeruddin Shah and his dysfunctional family. The show also stars Lara Dutta and Soha Ali Khan among many others.

He said: "Lara, Soha, Anya and Kritika were new for me and I was new for them, however when we began shooting for this series, we in no time felt like a family living in a Raj Mahal."

Raghubir added: "We were all thoroughly focused on our work and there weren't any challenges in the shooting process. In fact, working with them was fun and I really enjoyed it".

The series premiere on January 7, 2022 on ZEE5.

