Rahman starts composing for Silambarasan TR's 'Pathu Thala'

Academy Award-winning composer AR Rahman has started scoring songs for Silambarasan TR's upcoming film Pathu Thala , the Tamil remake of the Kannada hit Mufti .

Director Krishna of Sillunu Oru Kadhal fame is directing the film in which Priya Bhavani Shankar has been roped in to play a tehsildar while Gautham Karthik is said to be playing an undercover cop.

Silambarasan TR plays a deadly gangster in the film which is being produced by Gnanavel Raja's Studio Green.

Sources say that the shoot of the film will begin after the industry returns to normalcy from the second wave of the COVID19 pandemic.

Silambarasan TR also has Venkat Prabhu's political thriller Maanaadu and Nadhigalilae Neeradum Suriyan with Gautham Menon.



