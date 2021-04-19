Rahul Bose looks for solutions amid growing Covid crisis

Mumbai, April 19 (IANS) Actor Rahul Bose on Monday shared words of encouragement with netizens at a time when the nation is battling the second wave of Covid.

"Anger, exhaustion, confusion, despair, feed off each other. Infighting inevitably follows. How many times have we seen this in sport. A team that was winning in the first half, suddenly staring at a massive defeat in the second," he wrote on Instagram.