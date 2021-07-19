Rahul Bose, Ronit Roy motivate fans to work harder on fitness

Mumbai, July 19 (IANS) Actors Rahul Bose and Ronit Roy took to social media on Monday to motivate fans and followers to work harder on fitness.

Rahul shared a video of himself where he can be seen performing upside down crunches, while his trainer supports him, holding his feet.

The actor wrote in an Instagram post: "Five sets of ridiculous pain. Those cute twists at the top? The Devil's children. (Also known as : When Your Trainer Refuses To Let Your Legs Go)." He tagged the post with with #bettertojuststopeating.