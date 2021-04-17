Rahul Dev is a David Fincher fan

Mumbai, April 17 (IANS) Actor Rahul Dev loves the works of Hollywood maverick David Fincher, who is known for his stylish dark thrillers and, back home, counts "Kahaani", "Special 26", "Talaash" and "Andhadhun" among his favourite mystery movies.

"When it comes to Hollywood, most of films of David Fincher, I love watching! Those murder mysteries, thrillers (are) so engaging and I love them. When it comes to our Hindi cinema, Sujoy Ghosh's 'Kahaani', Aamir Khan's 'Talaash', 'Special 26' and also 'Andhadhun' are some of my favourite films. I think the Hindi remake of the Malayalam film 'Drishyam' was also very good, which was directed by Nishikant Kamat. Unfortunately, last year, we lost him," Rahul told IANS.