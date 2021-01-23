Rahul Dev: Web series offer time to develop, portray a character properly

Mumbai, Jan 23 (IANS) Actor Rahul Dev plays an important role in the upcoming thriller web series, The Perfect Script. He says he enjoys working in web shows because the medium lets an actor develop and portray a character properly.

"The Perfect Script is a suspense thriller web series and it is based on betrayal. It is like one film divided into a series, which is always better because there is time to develop and portray a character properly," said Rahul, about the show that also features Rajniesh Duggall and Ruslaan Mumtaaz.