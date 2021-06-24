Rahul Khanna a 'beach bum' always prepared for a 'sandemic'

Mumbai, June 24 (IANS) Actor Rahul Khanna describes himself as a "beach bum" and says he is "always prepared for a sandemic".

Rahul's new Twitter post shows him shirtless on the beach. "Always prepared for a sandemic," he wrote, with the tags #beachbum and #tbt.

Rahul, who is the son of late Bollywood star Vinod Khanna and the elder brother of actor Akshaye Khanna, made his acting debut with Deepa Mehta's "1947 Earth" in 1999. He was also seen in films such as "Bollywood/Hollywood" and "Wake up Sid" among many others. Rahul was last seen in the 2019 web series "Leila", co-starring Huma Qureshi, Siddharth and Sanjay Suri.