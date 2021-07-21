Rahul Ravindran posts pics for wife Chinmayi Sripada 'just for no reason'

Hyderabad, July 21 (IANS) Actor-director Rahul Ravindran, who is known for his work in Tamil and Telugu films, on Wednesday uploaded a series of pictures with his wife, singer Chinmayi Sripada, to cherish memories.

Rahul and Chinmayi tied the knot in 2014 after dating for almost a year.

Posting a series of pictures on Instagram, Ravindran wrote: "Ok just for no reason, in the mood to share pictures from over the years."