Rahul Ravindran to reprise Suraj Venjaramoodu's role in the Tamil remake of 'The Great Indian Kitchen'.

Rahul Ravindran of Moscowin Kavery and Vinmeengal fame is all set to play Suraj Venjaramoodu's role in the Tamil remake of the critically acclaimed Malayalam film The Great Indian Kitchen. Director Kannan is also simultaneously making the film in Telugu and as Rahul is a known face in Tollywood, he has roped him to pair opposite Aishwarya Rajesh. Rahul is also a director, he has directed Chi La Sow, which fetched him his first National Award for Best Screenplay.

The shoot of the film is currently progressing at a brisk pace in Karaikudi and surrounding locales. Ace writer Pattukottai Prabhakar is penning the dialogues for the yet-untitled film and PG Muthaiah will be cranking the camera.

Produced by Kannan's own production house Masala Pix, the film is likely to release within this year.

