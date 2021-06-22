Rahul Roy remembers his mother on her birth anniversary

Mumbai, June 22 (IANS) Actor Rahul Roy took to social media on Tuesday to remember his late mother on her birth anniversary.

Sharing a black and white photograph of his mother on Instagram, the actor wrote: "A divine picture of our mother, she is remembered today in our hearts and thoughts. Wishing you Happy birthday mumma, where ever she has taken birth she may smile always with the free spirit of hers. Love you mumma -- from Rahul Roy, Rohit Roy, Priyanka Roy."