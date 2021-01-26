Rahul Sharma: Wanted to do web series but was only getting 'bold' scripts

"I wanted to do a web series for a long time but I couldn't because whatever offers came, they were just talking about bold scenes and asking me if I am comfortable with them. Like, that was their main concept!" says Rahul, who has joined the cast of the web series, "Hello Ji".

About his new project, he continued: "In this particular web series, they tried not to do any such kind of things and just kept it in a very real space. Each character, whatever they are doing, does so within the demand of the script. For the very first time, I am kissing on screen," he says.

The actor has played a small role in the web series Maya 3, as well. "In Maya 3, I played a small cameo and right now what I am doing is proper lead. Technically, I can say this is my launch on the web as for the very first," he says.

The OTT market is booming, he feels.

"It is a booming market. There was a gap between the film and television industry as there was a huge difference between the people involved. TV actors were not sure if films would happen for them. Film people were very different from TV. But now, the web has come into existence and it has created a lot of opportunities for a lot of people, especially for those who were doing a great job in their careers but were not getting their due recognition," shares the actor.

