Rahul Singh to feature in series inspired by high-profile murder investigation

The story revolves around a case of a murder raising the question whether the murderers are falsely accused or were they the real culprits. It is currently on the floors in Lucknow.

Mumbai, Sep 19 (IANS) Actor Rahul Singh is all set to play the role of an investigator in an upcoming web series tentatively titled 'A Crime To Remember'. The show is inspired by a high-profile murder investigation.

Talking about the same, Rahul Singh shared: "I play an investigator solving a case with more layers than an onion. Currently filming in diverse locations around Lucknow and tasting its lovely cuisine, we are very excited about the series and hope to excite viewers too. Though a serious cop, the role is sprinkled with sharp humour."

"The makers are very receptive to creative collaboration. Hence I am also additional dialogue writer on this show. A lot of the amusing one-liners are mine!" he further informed.

Quizzed about his favourite fictional detective characters, the actor replied: "As a teenager, I did read quite a bit of Doyle's Sherlock Holmes and admired Karamchand on Doordarshan."

The upcoming web series, tentatively titled 'A Crime To Remember' will release on Ullu App.

--IANS

abh/kr