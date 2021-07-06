Rahul Vaidya and Disha Parmar to wed on July 16

Mumbai, July 6 (IANS) Singer Rahul Vaidya and actress Disha Parmar announced their wedding date on Tuesday. Sharing the invitation card on their respective Instagram pages, the couple announced that the wedding is set to take place on July 16.

The Invitation card posted on social media read: "With the blessings of our families, we are delighted to share this special moment with you all. We are elated to announce that our wedding is set to take place on 16th of July, 2021. We seek your love and blessings as we begin this new chapter of love and togetherness. Love. Disha and Rahul. #ThedishulWedding."