Rahul Vaidya, Disha Parmar to get married on July 16

Taking to Instagram, singer Rahul Vaidya shared that he and actor Disha will tie the knot on July 16."With the blessings of our families, we are delighted to share this special moment with you all. We are elated to announce that our wedding is set to take place on 16th of July, 2021," a note on Rahul's social media read."We seek your love and blessings as we begin this new chapter of love and togetherness," the note further read.Disha also shared the same note on her Instagram handle.Several social media users showered the couple with congratulatory wishes following the happy announcement."Congratulations Rahul," actor Divyanka Tripathi commented."Congratulations. So happy," singer Aastha Gill wrote.Rahul and Disha have been in a relationship for quite some time now. Their love story stole the limelight when Rahul proposed to Disha during his stint in 'Bigg Boss 14' last year.On national TV, Rahul went down on his knees, took out a ring, turned to the camera and asked Disha to marry him. He even wore a T-shirt that had 'Marry Me?' written on it, and since then fans started calling Disha and Rahul as 'Dishul'. (ANI)