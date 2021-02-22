Rahul Vaidya on girlfriend Disha Parmar: She's most beautiful thing that has happened to me

Mumbai, Feb 22 (IANS) Singer Rahul Vaidya, who reached the top two in the grand finale of Bigg Boss 14, has opened up about his plans with girlfriend Disha Parmar. He says she is the best thing that has happened to him in life.

Talking about the plans of wedding, Rahul told IANS: "I think I don't get on to planning it. But I don't want to waste time. She is the most beautiful thing that has happened to me and she is just beautiful as hell. I can't wait (to start my life with her)."