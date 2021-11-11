Rahul Vaidya's birthday post for wife Disha Parmar is all love

Taking to Instagram, Rahul penned a heartfelt post for Disha, saying it's a beautiful feeling to celebrate her birthday as her husband."There's only one girl who I could have married and that's you! From proposing you last year same date to celebrating this day today with you as ur Husband has been just so beautiful.. Be blessed always as you are .. Happy Birthday @dishaparmar," he wrote.Rahul and Disha got married on July 16 earlier this year. The two are currently in Kashmir to celebrate the birthday.The two even shared a few pictures from the scenic location.Rahul had proposed Disha for marriage on her last birthday while he was locked inside the 'Bigg Boss 14' house. (ANI)