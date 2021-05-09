Rahul Vohra passes away after posting 'I have given up hope' on Facebook

Mumbai, May 9 (IANS) Actor and YouTube star Rahul Vohra has reportedly breathed his last owing to Covid-19 complications. He was 35.

The actor was admitted to Delhi'sARajeev Gandhi super speciality hospital and undergoing treatment for Covid-19.

The news of Vohra's death comes just a day after he posted on Facebook saying he could have been saved had he received proper treatment and he will be born again soon.