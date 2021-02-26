Railways to restore 8 heritage stations in Karnataka

"We have signed an agreement with Intach to restore and preserve the century-old heritage structures in 2 phases at 8 stations on the Chikkaballapur-Kolar railway line," Bengaluru Divisional Rail Manager Ashok Kumar Verma told IANS.

The city-based Intach is a non-profit organisation set up in 1984 to protect and conserve the country's natural, built and cultural heritage.

In the first phase, Avathihalli, Devanahalli, Doddajala and Nandi halt stations will be developed as heritage sites, Verma said.

In the second phase, buildings at 4 stations at Champion, Chintamani, Oorgaum and Rajanukunte will be rejuvenated to enhance their heritage value.

"The buildings are quaint examples of colonial style structures in a picturesque stretch and date back to 1915 when the region's oldest railway line in metre gauge became operational," Verma said.

An art-cum-cultural centre will be developed at Doddajala, an interpretation centre for monuments and history at Devanahalli, a silk museum and a resource centre with a park at Avathihalli and a rail museum at Nandi halt stations as part of the project.

The zonal railway is implementing the restoration project under corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiative.

"The project will showcase the cultural and monumental heritage of the Indian Railways to attract tourists and art afficionados," added Verma.

