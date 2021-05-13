Raima Sen: 'I have always had a phobia of auditions'

Mumbai, May 13 (IANS) Actress Raima Sen recalls giving a screen test for her role in the upcoming web series "The Last Hour", adding it was something she has never done before.

"In all these years in the industry, I have never done a screen test. When I learnt that (director) Amit (Kumar) wanted to do a screen test for my character in Calcutta, I first avoided it as I have always had a phobia of auditions. Later, I gathered my strength and somehow decided to do it. I first thought I was never going to get the part but surprisingly, I got a confirmation call from him in a couple of days," says Raima, who essays the role of Nyima.