Raima Sen on steamy Insta shoot: Not that I'll get bold roles now

New Delhi, June 2 (IANS) Raima Sen, who mostly stuck to a girl-next-door image in her over two-decade Bollywood career, made heads turn recently posting a few steamy photographs on social media. She says she wasn't thinking about image makeover or the risks that come with it.

"I am not worried about my image just because I shot some photos for Instagram. I think I still get the roles that I deserve and I have already carved a niche. I don't think I will be typecast," Raima told IANS.