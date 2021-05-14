Raima Sen: OTT has given so much to us as actors and audience

Mumbai, May 14 (IANS) Actress Raima Sen, who will be seen in the supernatural crime thriller web series "The Last Hour", feels the OTT space has given a lot to actors as well as audiences.

"I can't really tell you much about the character. It's a supernatural crime thriller but I can say one thing that it's extremely intriguing. The series will keep people on the edge and it is wholesome entertainment. One would not be able to skip a scene," Raima promised.