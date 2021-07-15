Raima Sen: The industry is about survival of the fittest

"You are as good as your last release in this industry. So, you will always be noticed for your last work but I guess that is fine and that is the way it is. You just have to deal with it positively because there are a lot of ups and downs," Raima told IANS.

New Delhi, July 15 (IANS) Actress Raima Sen says she has realised over her years in Bollywood that one is as good as one's last release. The actress adds that the film industry is all about the survival of the fittest.

She says it is only natural that success and failure should co-exist in an industry where survival stakes are always high.

"There will always be failure where there is success, and the industry is about survival of the fittest. So, obviously the show that does well will get you recognised and the show that does not do well will not get you recognised," Raima added.

The actress' last outing, the web series "The Last Hour", was well received and she feels such judgements happen in every sphere.

"That is part and parcel of the industry. I would not call it brutal. I think it happens in every other sphere as well," she added.

"I have done a lot of Hindi films that have not been released or are stopped halfway but now with the help of OTT platforms they will get released. A lot of my short films have been released much later and now you will see me more," she promised her fans.

Raima will next be seen in the upcoming OTT show "Mai". About the show, she said: "I am doing another big show for Netflix called 'Mai'. So, you will get to see me a lot more."

