Raindrops keep fallin on my head' singer B.J. Thomas passes away

Representatives confirmed that Thomas died at his home in Arlington, Texas, on Saturday due to complications from stage-four lung cancer, reports variety.com.

Los Angeles, May 30 (IANS) Grammy Hall of Fame inductee and award-winning country singer, B.J. Thomas, known for hits such as "Raindrops Keep Fallin' on my Head" and "Hooked on a Feeling", has passed away at the age of 78.

He had first announced the diagnosis in March.

Thomas at that time had said in a statement: "I'm so blessed to have had the opportunity to record and perform beautiful songs in pop, country, and gospel music, and to share those wonderful songs and memories around the world with millions of you."

Over his career, Thomas won five Grammys, sold 70 million albums worldwide and has eight No. 1 hits and 26 Top 10 singles.

Among his hits were "(Hey Won't You Play) Another Somebody Done Somebody Wrong Song", "I Just Can't Help Believing", "Don't Worry Baby," and "Hooked on a Feeling".

Thomas' hit single "Raindrops Keep Fallin' on My Head", written by Burt Bacharach and Hal David, won the best original song award at the Academy Awards as part of the classic Paul Newman and Robert Redford film "Butch Cassidy and the Sundance Kid".

Thomas fell into substance abuse. He cited meeting his wife Gloria as a turning point, at which point he became a born-again Christian, quit drugs and turned to gospel music as a way of expressing his faith.

His 1976 album, "Home Where I Belong", earned a Grammy and a Dove Award.

Thomas also sang the theme song for the sitcom "Growing Pains", "As Long As We've Got Each Other," and voiced several commercials.

He also appeared in the film "Jory and Jake's Corner", and penned his autobiography, also titled "Home Where I Belong."

He is survived by Gloria, who he was married to for 53 years; their three daughters, Paige Thomas, Nora Cloud and Erin Moore and four grandchildren, Nadia Cloud, Keira Cloud, Ruby Moore and Billy Joe Moore.

