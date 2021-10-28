Raising a kid amid COVID pandemic is worrisome, says Nakuul Mehta

"When I started working for the first time amid pandemic I behaved like police on the sets. I was constantly telling everyone to wear masks and sanitise properly. It's challenging to shoot for 10-12 hours daily in the corona times. Actors are more vulnerable to the virus as they can't wear masks during the shoot. All these things make you more worried when you have a baby back home," Nakuul told ANI.Sufi was born to Nakuul and his wife Jankee Parekh on February 3, 2021. While being with his kid remains the top priority, Nakul also realises that he has a responsibility towards his work."While as a father I am worried, I think as an artist I am also responsible to my audience who expect me to go out and work. Work is important and sometimes I feel you should leave a few things to the universe and prayers," he added.Meanwhile, Nakuul is garnering praises for his podcast 'Mine and Yours 2', which is streaming on Audible. The audio show is about Jaiveer (Nakuul) and Priya (Sayani Gupta) having been in a loving live-in relationship for almost three years. The show takes a turn when Priya's ex-girlfriend, 'Rashi' (Kubbra Sait), comes from the US to stay with them.Working on the podcast made Nakuul fall in love with a mic."There's a complete different vibe attached to the audio format. I am generally more versed with the audio-video format, where sometimes you just have to emote expressions through your looks and body language...In the audio version, you don't get that advantage. You can't be silent.... you have to pay important attention to your pauses. I literally fell in mic while working on this show," he shared.Apart from 'Mine and Yours', Nakuul has been garnering accolades for his role as Ram in the TV show 'Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2'. (ANI)