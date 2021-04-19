Raiza Wilson lashes out at a leading Chennai dermatologist

Actress Raiza Wilson rose to fame with her Bigg Boss stint in Tamil. Later, her debut film Pyaar Prema Kadhal went on to become a big hit. She is currently acting in films like Vishnu Vishal's FIR, a female-centric film Chase with Caarthik Raju, Alice , and Kaathalika Yarumillai.

Recently the actress visited a dermatologist named Bhairavi Senthil for a facial treatment but the doctor is said to have forced the actress to do a procedure. As a result, Raiza's face was swollen and she posted a pic of her on the Instagram page.

"Visited @drbhairavisenthil yesterday for a simple facial treatment, she forced me to do a procedure which I did not need, and this is the result. She refused to meet me or talk to me today. Staff said she’s out of town", wrote Raiza Wilson on her Instagram.