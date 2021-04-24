Raiza Wilson sends notice to her dermatologist, asks for 1 crore compensation!

After her skin treatment went wrong, model, actress, and Bigg Boss fame Raiza Wilson took to her Instagram page to raise the issue against Bhairavi Senthil, her dermatologist, who offered her the treatment.

"Visited @drbhairavisenthil yesterday for a simple facial treatment, she forced me to do a procedure which I did not need, and this is the result. She refused to meet me or talk to me today. Staff said she’s out of town", she posted.