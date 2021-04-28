Raiza Wilson's dermatologist Bhairavi Senthil demands 5cr legal compensation

High-profile Dermatologist Bhairavi Senthil has filed a 5 crore defamation suit against actress and model Raiza Wilson for bringing down the reputation of her clinic.
Initially, Raiza took to her Instagram page to say that her skin treatment went wrong and also added that she never asked the dermatologist for the treatment. However, Bhairavi Senthil says that Raiza had taken the same treatment earlier and she is lying.
While Raiza has sent a legal notice demanding 1 crore legal compensation, Bhairavi Senthil has filed a five crore defamation suit for defaming her hospital.
Bhairavi said that Raiza has given her written consent before the treatment and the side effects could be due to rigorous exercise, alcohol consumption, exposure to sunlight, and many other reasons.
According to Bhairavi Senthil, the side effects are bound to happen if the patient fails to follow the instructions given by the dermatologist.