Raiza Wilson's dermatologist to take legal action against the actress

Recently, Pyaar Prema Kaadhal actress Raiza Wilson had said that her dermatologist Bhairavi Senthil forced her to do a procedure out of her consent. Raiza also posted her face which appeared bruised and swollen.

Now, the dermatologist has come up with a press statement saying that Raiza had agreed to the procedure with written consent and she earlier took the procedure several times. Bhairavi says that if the said person doesn't follow the instructions, such side effects are bound to happen and in a few days, the patient's condition will be normal.