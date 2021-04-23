Raiza Wilson's dermatologist to take legal action against the actress

Recently, Pyaar Prema Kaadhal actress Raiza Wilson had said that her dermatologist Bhairavi Senthil forced her to do a procedure out of her consent. Raiza also posted her face which appeared bruised and swollen.
Now, the dermatologist has come up with a press statement saying that Raiza had agreed to the procedure with written consent and she earlier took the procedure several times. Bhairavi says that if the said person doesn't follow the instructions, such side effects are bound to happen and in a few days, the patient's condition will be normal.
The dermatologist sought an apology from Raiza for her mischievous act and said that she would be taking legal action against her for damaging the hospital's reputation and for causing mental agony.
She also posted a detailed note on the treatment. "Sunken eye treatment with Hyaluronic acid dermal fillers after the procedure, The most commonly reported side effects for Dermal filler injectable gels are redness, swelling, pain, tenderness, firmness, lumps/bumps, bruising, discoloration, and itching, even rarely dryness, most resolved maximum within 14 days. Patients using substances that can prolong bleeding, such as aspirin , ibuprofen, and certain other drugs may experience increased bleeding and bruisabilty .within the first 24 hours , you must avoid strenuous exercises , extensive sun or heat, and alcoholic beverages. Exposure to the above will cause more swelling", wrote Bhairavi