Raj aims at sustainable post-Covid world on Int'l Disability Day

The Asha School in Jaipur, under the aegis of Sapta Shakti Command, celebrated the day in sync with the global theme -- 'leadership and participation of persons with disabilities towards an inclusive, accessible and sustainable post-Covid world' -- said Lt Col Amitabh Sharma, PRO Defence, Rajasthan.

Jaipur, Dec 3 (IANS) The International Day of Disabled Persons was celebrated at different places in Rajasthan with an aim to build a sustainable post-Covid world for people with disabilities.

The school, which is functioning since 2016, has a strength of 40 specially-abled children.

A comprehensive programme was planned for the children at the Asha school in Jaipur Cantt, with special focus on the theme - 'greater effort as care towards the disabled for better management'.

Various events were conducted for the specially-abled children to showcase their talent in different fields.

In Udaipur, the Narayan Seva Sansthan (NSS), in collaboration with ART Housing Finance Ltd, distributed tricycles, wheelchairs and crutches to about 45 persons at a camp organised to mark the International Disability Day.

The NSS is also spreading awareness through its 'No Mask, No Entry' campaigns, both digitally and on the ground.

