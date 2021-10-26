  1. Sify.com
  4. Raj Bahadur: Rajinikanth wasn't interested in acting!

Raj Bahadur: Rajinikanth wasn't interested in acting!

Source :SIFY
Author :MOVIEBUZZ
Last Updated: Tue, Oct 26th, 2021, 09:41:42hrs
Rajinikanth

On Monday, Rajinikanth was conferred upon Indian cinema's biggest honor Dadashaheb Phalke Award. After receiving the award, Rajinikanth dedicated it to his mentor K Balachander, brother Satyanarayana, Raj Bahadur, his dear friend and former colleague in the Karnataka transport corporation, film directors, producers, technicians, co-artists, media fraternity, and the people of Tamil Nadu.


Interacting with the media, Raj Bahadur said: "Rajinikanth mentioned my name on the stage out of kindness and love. He wasn't interested in acting when we were colleagues. But on seeing his performance in the local dramas, I asked him to join in the Madras Film Institute and encouraged him that big filmmakers would give him chance to act in films".

It was a great gesture by Rajinikanth to remember his friend who encouraged him to pursue acting, especially on the stage where he was awarded India's biggest honor in the field of cinema.

