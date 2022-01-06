Raj govt extends closure of schools till Jan 17

Earlier, the schools in these areas were ordered to remain closed till January 7.

However, online education shall continue in these areas.

Jaipur, Jan 6 (IANS) In view of the surge in Covid-19 cases, the Rajasthan government has extended closure of schools for classes 1-8 coming under the municipal areas of Jaipur and Jodhpur till January 17.

Late Wednesday night in a Covid review meeting chaired by Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot, it was decided that the District Collectors will take a decision on operation of educational institutes in their areas after consulting additional chief secretary, education.

The guidelines call for making masks and social distancing in educational institutions and offices necessary and closing the offices for 72 hours where Covid-19 infection has been reported.

Also, pregnant women and elderly can work from home.

A curfew will continue across the state from 11 p.m. to 5 a.m.

Rajasthan logged 1,883 fresh Covid-19 cases and two fatalities in the past 24 hours. The virus claimed one life each in Jaipur and Jodhpur.

Of the fresh infections, 1,138 were found in Jaipur.

--IANS

