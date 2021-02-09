Raj Kapoor's youngest son, actor-director Rajiv Kapoor, passes away at 58

Mumbai, Feb 9 (IANS) Bollywood actor and filmmaker Rajiv Kapoor has breathed his last. He passed away after suffering a heart attack in Mumbai at the age of 58.

Rajiv was the youngest of late legend Raj Kapoor's three sons, and the younger brother of Randhir Kapoor and late Rishi Kapoor.

Confirming the news of his death, sister-in-law Neetu Kapoor shared a photograph of Rajiv on Instagram on Tuesday afternoon and wrote "RIP", along with a folded hands emoji.