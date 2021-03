Raj Tarun has teamed up with debutante director Santo Mohan Veeranki for a coming-of-age comedy. The film titled ‘Stand Up, Rahul’ unveiled its first look today. The first look poster looks cool.

Produced jointly by Nandkumar Abbineni and Bharath Maguluri under Dream Town Productions and HighFive Pictures banners, the film is said to be about a reluctant stand-up comedian who doesn’t stand up for anything in life.