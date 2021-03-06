Raja Kumari teams up with Rita Wilson, Claudia Leitte for Women's Day song

"I couldn't be more excited to be part of "Hello World" with Rita Wilson and Claudia Leitte. Rita and Claudia are two women I have so much respect for and it was really cool to see how our styles complement each other. This song is meant to inspire, and I can't wait to see how the "Hello World Movement" takes off," said Raja Kumari.

New Delhi, March 6 (IANS) American-Indian rapper Raja Kumari has teamed up with Hollywood actress Rita Wilson and Brazilian singer Claudia Leitte, for a song titled "Hello World", which will release on the occasion of International Women's Day on March 8.

Co-written by Wilson and Raja among others, the song has a music video that features an international cast of influencers from 15 countries and is directed by Rebecca Dorfman.

"I truly hope this song will make people want to blast some music and dance to their hearts content. You simply cannot be in a bad mood when you get those endorphins going. To drop the song for International Women's Day, along with the talents of Claudia Leitte and Raja Kumari, highlights how women have always worked together to get things done," said Rita Wilson.

In sync with the United Nations' theme of achieving an equal future in a post-Covid world, the track talks about the bridge connecting women of all backgrounds and ages through the power of music, movement, diversity and strength.

"We were all able to maintain our musical identity while building a track that I know will resonate with people everywhere. After the year we have all had, I think this song will bring the good vibes we are looking for," Claudia Leitte said, about the collaboration.

