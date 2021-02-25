Rajamouli and Ram Charan heap praise on Alia Bhatt

Rajamouli is mighty impressed with Alia Bhatt’s ‘Gangubai Kathiawadi’ teaser. The maverick director took to Twitter to heap praise on Alia for her fierce avatar as Gangubai in Bollywood director Sanjay Leela Bhansali’sGangubai Kathiawadi’. The film’s teaser came out today and it is getting rave reviews from the celebrity.

“Gangubai is as fierce as fierce can get! @aliaa08 ’s avatar as #GangubaiKathiawadi is very impressive..:) Looking forward to see #SanjayLeelaBhansali’s magnificent work on the screen,” Rajamouli praised.

Alia Bhatt is currently acting as Sita in Rajamouli’s ‘RRR’. She recently wrapped up her first schedule for the film and she will join the shoot again shortly. Alia is paired up with Ram Charan in the film. Charan also appreciated her work.

