Rajamouli at Mumbai trailer launch: 'Am aware of the excitement around 'RRR'

Rajamouli, who attained fame with his epic drama 'Magadheera', later set his own mark in Indian cinema with his 'Baahubali' series. Now that 'RRR' is to be witnessed by the audience, the ace filmmaker seems to be quite confident of his upcoming fictional drama.

Mumbai, Dec 9 (IANS) S.S. Rajamouli's highly-awaited period action drama 'RRR' had its theatrical trailer launch on Thursday. The 'RRR' trailer launch was followed by a gala event in Mumbai.

He remembers how 'Baahubali' became such a big movie, with the hype around its release. Rajamouli also opened up on his craft in the film, said, "As far as I understand the pulse of the audience, it is obvious that a huge section of people will expect the same kind of movie from me after 'Baahubali', because, 'Baahubali' is a benchmark in my career."

"But there is a deeper meaning in what the audience expects, from the maker of 'Baahubali'. I tried to analyse what the audience want from me and realised that they are looking for the kind of cinematic experience 'Baahubali' gave them. Not a similar story, but a similar visual experience, imbibed with emotions and fiery action sequences", Rajamouli said.

He assured that 'RRR' will bring in the same connection with the audience, similar to 'Baahubali'. Rajamouli has seemingly left no stone unturned to make 'RRR' an international film in terms of scale and scope.

With an ensemble star cast of Ram Charan and Jr NTR, Ajay Devgn, Alia Bhatt, Olivia Morris will be seen in pivotal roles, while Samuthirakani, Ray Stevenson and Alison Doody are in supporting roles.

The Telugu-language period action drama is produced by D.V.V. Danayya of DVV Entertainments. 'RRR' is releasing on January 7, across India in multiple languages.

--IANS

py/kr