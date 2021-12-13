Rajamouli: Emotions are the basement for action sequences!

Answering a question of Sify.com about the emotional undercurrent in the action sequences of his films, SS Rajamouli said: "Emotions are the basement for action sequences. Without a strong basement, the building will crumble. We can use top stunt choreographers and visual effects but strong emotion is the key. For example, Ram Charan comes through the first in the trailer and when a stuntman hits Tarak (NTR), he goes back and delivers an expression. The expressions of these stars and the emotions only enhance the action sequences. As a director, I always make sure that my film emotionally stands out".

Produced by DVV Entertainment, Lyca Productions is releasing RRR in Tamil Nadu. Rajamouli also said that he spent nearly one and a half years on the VFX of the film.

The film is scheduled to release on January 7, 2022.