Rajamouli, Ram Charan, and NTR speak high of Chennai and Tamil!

Rajamouli said: "Chennai is like the school for me and the audiences here are headmasters. I learn the craft of filmmaking here. Though I'm successful now, I'm also equally nervous whenever I visit Chennai".

At the media meet of RRR , the film's director Rajamouli, Ram Charan, and NTR spoke high of the Tamil language and Chennai.

Ram Charan, who plays one of the lead roles in the magnum opus said: "Visiting Chennai is like visiting your aunt and grandma. I grew up in Porur Somasundaram Street. Had my schooling here so, Chennai is like my second home and Tamil is my second mother tongue".

NTR, the film's other male lead said: "Though I did not grow up in Chennai, Tamil language is in our genes because the entire south film industry used to operate here in Chennai".

When asked who asked for more retakes, Rajamouli said that no one but NTR jovially added a point that it was the director who asked for more retakes. Rajamouli also pulled NTR's leg by saying that the actor tortured him more.

Alia Bhatt, who met the Chennai media for the first time said that she would like to do more films in the south shortly.

All the stars spoke high about Rajamouli saying he encourages his actors and extracts the best performance from them.

RRR is all set to release on January 7, 2022.