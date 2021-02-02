Rajamouli remains silent on Boney Kapoor’s caustic remarks

Without informing Boney Kapoor, Rajamouli had announced the release date of ‘RRR’ as of October 13. His decision didn’t go well with Boney Kapoor as he had already locked this date for his production, Maidaan (Hindi) starring Ajay Devgn.

Boney Kapoor, a senior producer in Bollywood, made some vitriolic comments on our top director SS Rajamouli. In an interview with a Telugu newspaper, Boney Kapoor termed Rajamouli as the most ‘unprofessional filmmaker who doesn’t know how to give respect to senior film personalities’.

Moreover, they share a history of the tussle.

It must be recalled that Sridevi was to play the role of Sivagami in ‘Baahubali’. “She liked the script and also gave her inputs. Rajamouli messaged me that Sridevi’s inputs were great. However, he made baseless comments on Sridevi, when she turned down the film as the remuneration was paltry. Sridevi was a big star. How could she agree to such a low amount,” Boney recalled what had happened between Sridevi and Rajamouli.

Boney Kapoor also made some caustic remarks against the ‘RRR’ director. However, Rajamouli is not a filmmaker who responds to such comments made in the media. He is working on his film’s shoot.

