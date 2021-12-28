Rajamouli spills the beans on Ram Charan's next movie with Sukumar

Hyderabad, Dec 28 (IANS) 'RRR' director S.S. Rajamouli has contended that actor Ram Charan's next movie with 'Pushpa' director Sukumar will be a blockbuster.

Rajamouli spilled the beans on Ram Charan's upcoming movie under Sukumar's direction.

The excited 'Baahubali' director said, "Sukku had narrated the opening sequence of Ram Charan's movie under his direction. As far as I know, this particular scene will be a blockbuster. If I reveal more than this, Sukumar will get an attack! So, all I can say is, it will be one of the biggest hits".